Lagu Before You Go dipopulerkan penyanyi asal Skotlandia, Lewis Capaldi. Lagu ini diciptakan Lewis Capaldi bersama dua sahabatnya, Ben Kohn dan Pete Kelleher.

Lagu Before You Go dirilis pada 19 November 2019 dan single lanjutan dari album pertamanya Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent. Lagu tersebut dikirim ke stasiun radio AS pada 6 Januari 2020 sebagai single keduanya.

Lagu ini mencapai nomor satu di Irish Singles Chart pada November 2019 dan di UK Singles Chart pada Januari 2020, serta menjadi chart-topper kedua Lewis Capaldi di Inggris dan ketiga di Irlandia.

Lewis menulis lagu Before You Go berdasarkan kisah nyata dalam hidupnya. Lewis menyebutkan bahwa Before You Go dibuat berdasarkan cerita kematian tantenya.

Saat Lewis berusia sekira 5 atau 6 tahun, tantenya memutuskan untuk mengakhiri hidupnya. Hal ini membuat ibunda Lewis terpuruk dan mulai menyalahkan dirinya lantaran tidak sadar adiknya menderita hingga mengakhiri hidupnya.

“Lagu ini datang dari tempat….ini tentang bunuh diri. Tapi bukan tindakannya, lebih ke perasaan orang-orang setelah itu (bunuh diri) terjadi, akibat dari keputusan itu,” kata Lewis dalam Apple Music’s Beats 1 Radio.

Berikut Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi:

[Intro]

D

[Verse 1]

D

I fell by the wayside, like everyone else

Bm

I hate you, I hate you, I hate you, but I was just kidding myself

G

Our every moment, I start to replace

Asus4 A

‘cause now that they’re gone all I hear are the words that I needed to say

[Pre-Chorus]

D

When you hurt under the surface

Bm G

Like troubled water running cold

Asus4 A

Well time can heal but this won't

[Chorus1]

D

So

A

Before you go

Bm

Was there something I coulda said to make your heart beat better?

G A

If only I'd have known you had a storm to weather

D

So

A

Before you go

Bm

Was there something I coulda said to make it all stop hurting?

G

It kills me how your mind can make you feel so worthless

A

So

D

Before you go

[Verse 2]

D

Was never the right time, whenever you called

Bm

Went little by little by little, until there was nothing at all

G

Our every moment, I start to replay

Asus4 A

When all I can think about is seeing that look on your face

[Pre-Chorus]

D

When you hurt under the surface

Bm G

Like troubled water running cold

Asus4 A

Well time can heal but this wont

[Chorus 2]

D

So

A

Before you go

Bm

Was there something I coulda said to make your heart beat better?

G A

If only I'd have known you had a storm to weather

D

So

A

Before you go

Bm

Was there something I coulda said to make it all stop hurting?

G

It kills me how your mind can make you feel so worthless

A

So

Bm

Before you go

[Bridge]

Bm G D

Would we be better off by now?

A Bm

If I'd let my walls come down?

G A

Maybe I guess we’ll never know

A D

You know, you know

[Chorus 3]

A

Before you go

Bm

Was there something I coulda said to make your heart beat better?

G A

If only I'd have known you had a storm to weather

D

So

A

Before you go

Bm

Was there something I coulda said to make it all stop hurting?

G

It kills me how your mind can make you feel so worthless

A

So

D

Before you go