Lagu Perfect dipopulerkan oleh Ed Sheeran. Lagu ini ditulis Ed Sheeran bersama ‎Andrea Bocelli. Single yang dirilis pada 15 Desember 2017 ini berasal dari album ketiganya ÷ (Divide). "Perfect" sempat menduduki peringkat pertama di Britania Raya dan Australia.

Lagu Perfect bermakna sederhana tetapi sangat romantis. Bercerita tentang seorang pria yang menemukan wanita pujaannya, yang dahulu pernah jadi kekasihnya. Si pria yakin bahwa wanita itu adalah yang terbaik untuknya meski hubungan mereka kandas.

Perfect sendiri memiliki arti “Sempurna” dan di dalam lagu ini yang dianggap oleh pria itu “Sempurna” adalah hubungannya dengan sang wanita tersebut.

Berikut Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Perfect - Ed Sheeran:

E-A-D-G-B-e

G 3-x-0-0-3(3)

Em 0-2-2-0-3(3) (= Em7)

C x-3-2-0-3(3) (= Cadd9)

[Intro]

G

[Verse 1]

G Em

I found a love for me

C D

Darling just dive right in, and follow my lead

G Em

Well I found a girl beautiful and sweet

C D

I never knew you were the someone waiting for me

[Pre-Chorus]

G

Cause we were just kids when we fell in love

Em C G D

Not knowing what it was, I will not give you up this ti-ime

G Em

Darling just kiss me slow, your heart is all I own

C D

And in your eyes you're holding mine

[Chorus]

Em C G D Em

Baby, I'm dancing in the dark, with you between my arms

C G D Em

Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favorite song

C G D Em

When you said you looked a mess, I whispered underneath my breath

C G D G

But you heard it, darling you look perfect tonight

| G D/F# Em D | C D |

[Verse 2]

G Em

Well I found a woman, stronger than anyone I know

C D

She shares my dreams, I hope that someday I'll share her home

G Em

I found a love, to carry more than just my secrets

C D

To carry love, to carry children of our own

[Pre-Chorus]

G Em

We are still kids, but we're so in love, fighting against all odds

C G D

I know we'll be alright this ti-ime

G Em

Darling just hold my hand, be my girl, I'll be your man

C D

I see my future in your eyes

[Chorus]

Em C G D Em

Baby, I'm dancing in the dark, with you between my arms

C G D Em

Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favorite song

C G D

When I saw you in that dress, looking so beautiful

Em C G D [ G ]

I don't deserve this, darling you look perfect tonight

[Interlude]

| G | % | Em | % |

| C | % | D | % |

[Chorus]

Em C G D Em

Baby, I'm dancing in the dark, with you between my arms

C G D Em

Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favorite song

C G D Em

I have faith in what I see, now I know I have met an angel

C G D

In person, and she looks perfect

[Outro]

G/B C Dadd4 D [ G ]

I don't deserve this, you look perfect tonight

| G D/F# Em D | C D | G

(kem)