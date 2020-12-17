JAKARTA - Snowman merupakan salah satu lagu dalam album 'Everyday is Christmas' yang dirilis Sia pada November 2017. Sekitar 3 tahun kemudian, lagu itu kembali viral berkat Snowman Challenge.

Tantangan tersebut mengadu kemampuan pengguna TikTok untuk menyanyikan beberapa bait dalam lagu itu hanya dengan satu napas. Meski tantangan ini terlihat mudah, namun bait yang dimaksud berdurasi 40 detik.

Berikut adalah lirik lagu dan chord gitar lagu Snowman dari Sia.

[Verse 1]

C Dm

Don't cry snowman, not in front of me

G

Who'll catch your tears if you can't catch me?

C

Darling If you can't catch me

Am

Darling

Dm

Don't cry snowman, don't leave me this way

G

A puddle of water can't hold me close

C

Baby, can't hold me close

Am

Baby

[Chorus]

E Am

I want you to know that I'm never leaving

G C

Cause I'm Mrs. Snow, 'till death we'll be freezing

E Am

Yeah you are my home, my home for all seasons

F G

So come on let's go

C E

Let's go below zero and hide from the sun

Am F

I love you forever where we'll have some fun

C E

Yes, let's hit the North Pole and live happily

Am F

Please don't cry no tears now it's Christmas, baby

[Hook]

C E Am F

My snowman and me

C E Am F

My snowman and me

C

Baby

[Verse 2]

Dm

Don't cry snowman, don't you fear the sun

G

Who'll carry me without legs to run?

C

Honey, Without legs to run

Am

Honey

Dm

Don't cry snowman, don't you shed a tear

G

Who'll hear my secrets if you don't have ears?

C

Baby If you don't have ears

Am

Baby

[Chorus]

E Am

I want you to know that I'm never leaving

G C

Cause I'm Mrs. Snow, 'till death we'll be freezing

E Am

Yeah you are my home, my home for all seasons

F G

So come on let's go

C E

Let's go below zero and hide from the sun

Am F

I love you forever where we'll have some fun

C E

Yes, let's hit the North Pole and live happily

Am F

Please don't cry no tears now it's Christmas, baby

[Hook]

C E Am F

My snowman and me

C E Am F

My snowman and me

C

Baby*

