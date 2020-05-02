JAKARTA - Lagu Play Date dari Melanie Martinez kembali populer berkat TikTok. Single yang diambil dari album ‘Cry Baby’ itu dirilis pada 2015. Saat ini, lagu tersebut tercatat sebagai 100 lagu yang paling sering diputar di Spotify termasuk di Indonesia.

Sementara di YouTube, video audio Play Date sudah ditonton 35 juta kali sejak dirilis 4 tahun lalu. Berikut detail lirik dan chord gitar lagu tersebut.

Play Date-Melanie Martinez

Intro

Gm C Am Dm

Gm C F (x2)

Verse 1

Gm C Am Dm

You call me on the telephone, you feel so far away

Gm C F

You tell me to come over there’s some games you want to play

Gm C Am Dm

I'm walking to your house, nobody's home

Gm C F

Just me and you, you and me alone

Pre-chorus

Gm C Am

We're just playing hide and seek

Dm Gm C

It's getting hard to breathe under the

F

Sheets with you

Gm C Am

I don't wanna play no games

Dm Gm C

I'm tired of always chasing

F

Chasing after you

Chorus

Gm C Am Dm

I don't give a fuck about you anyways

Gm C F

Whoever said I give a shit about you?

Gm C Am Dm

You never share your toys or communicate

Gm C F

I guess I'm just a play date to you

Gm C Am Dm

Gm C F

Verse 2

Gm C

Wake up in your bedroom and there's

Am Dm

Nothing left to say

Gm C F

When I try to talk you're always playing board games

Gm C Am Dm

I wish I had monopoly over your mind

Gm C F

I wish I didn't care all the time

Pre-chorus

Gm C Am

We're just playing hide and seek

Dm Gm C

It's getting hard to breathe under the

F

Sheets with you

Gm C Am

I don't wanna play no games

Dm Gm C

I'm tired of always chasing

F

Chasing after you

Chorus

Gm C Am Dm

I don't give a fuck about you anyways

Gm C F

Whoever said I give a shit about you?

Gm C Am Dm

You never share your toys or communicate

Gm C F

I guess I'm just a play date to you

Bridge

Gm C

Ring around the rosy

Am Dm

I never know, I never know what you need

Gm C Am

Ring around the rosy, I wanna give you,

Dm

Wanna give you what you need

Chorus

Gm C Am Dm

I don't give a fuck about you anyways

Gm C F

Whoever said I give a shit about you?

Gm C Am Dm

You never share your toys or communicate

Gm C F

I guess I'm just a play date to you

Gm C Am Dm

Gm C F

Outro

Gm C Am

You know I give a fuck about you every

Dm

Day

Gm C F

Guess it's time that I tell you the truth

Gm C Am

If I share my toys, will you let me

Dm

Stay?

Gm C

Don't wanna leave this play date with

F

You*

