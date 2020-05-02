JAKARTA - Lagu Play Date dari Melanie Martinez kembali populer berkat TikTok. Single yang diambil dari album ‘Cry Baby’ itu dirilis pada 2015. Saat ini, lagu tersebut tercatat sebagai 100 lagu yang paling sering diputar di Spotify termasuk di Indonesia.
Sementara di YouTube, video audio Play Date sudah ditonton 35 juta kali sejak dirilis 4 tahun lalu. Berikut detail lirik dan chord gitar lagu tersebut.
Play Date-Melanie Martinez
Intro
Gm C Am Dm
Gm C F (x2)
Verse 1
Gm C Am Dm
You call me on the telephone, you feel so far away
Gm C F
You tell me to come over there’s some games you want to play
Gm C Am Dm
I'm walking to your house, nobody's home
Gm C F
Just me and you, you and me alone
Pre-chorus
Gm C Am
We're just playing hide and seek
Dm Gm C
It's getting hard to breathe under the
F
Sheets with you
Gm C Am
I don't wanna play no games
Dm Gm C
I'm tired of always chasing
F
Chasing after you
Chorus
Gm C Am Dm
I don't give a fuck about you anyways
Gm C F
Whoever said I give a shit about you?
Gm C Am Dm
You never share your toys or communicate
Gm C F
I guess I'm just a play date to you
Gm C Am Dm
Gm C F
Verse 2
Gm C
Wake up in your bedroom and there's
Am Dm
Nothing left to say
Gm C F
When I try to talk you're always playing board games
Gm C Am Dm
I wish I had monopoly over your mind
Gm C F
I wish I didn't care all the time
Pre-chorus
Gm C Am
We're just playing hide and seek
Dm Gm C
It's getting hard to breathe under the
F
Sheets with you
Gm C Am
I don't wanna play no games
Dm Gm C
I'm tired of always chasing
F
Chasing after you
Chorus
Gm C Am Dm
I don't give a fuck about you anyways
Gm C F
Whoever said I give a shit about you?
Gm C Am Dm
You never share your toys or communicate
Gm C F
I guess I'm just a play date to you
Bridge
Gm C
Ring around the rosy
Am Dm
I never know, I never know what you need
Gm C Am
Ring around the rosy, I wanna give you,
Dm
Wanna give you what you need
Chorus
Gm C Am Dm
I don't give a fuck about you anyways
Gm C F
Whoever said I give a shit about you?
Gm C Am Dm
You never share your toys or communicate
Gm C F
I guess I'm just a play date to you
Gm C Am Dm
Gm C F
Outro
Gm C Am
You know I give a fuck about you every
Dm
Day
Gm C F
Guess it's time that I tell you the truth
Gm C Am
If I share my toys, will you let me
Dm
Stay?
Gm C
Don't wanna leave this play date with
F
You*
