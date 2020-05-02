JAKARTA - Lagu When We Were Young merupakan single kedua dari album studio ketiga Adele, ‘25’ yang dirilisnya pada 22 Januari 2016. Lagu itu ditulisnya bersama Tobias Jesso Jr dan diproduseri oleh Ariel Rechtshaid.

Di Amerika Serikat, When We Were Young telah terjual 150.000 kopi digital dan menempati 10 besar tangga lagu di beberapa negara. Berikut lirik dan chord gitar lagu tersebut.

When We Were Young - Adele

Intro

Am Em F C/E

Dm C

Verse 1

Am Em F C/E

Everybody loves the things you do

Dm C

From the way you talk to the way you move

Am Em F C/E

Everybody here is watching you

Dm C C C/B

'Cause you feel like home, you're like a dream come true

Am Em F C/E

But if by chance you're here alone

Dm C C C/B

Can I have a moment before I go

Am Em F C/E

'Cause I've been by myself all night long

Dm Gsus4 G

Hoping you're someone I used to know

Pre-Chorus

F G

You look like a movie

Em F

You sound like a song

F G

My God this reminds me

Em G

Of when we were young

Chorus

C Em F G

Let me photograph you in this light, in case it is the last time

C Em F G

That we might be exactly like we were before we realized

Am C/E F Fm

We were sad of getting old, it made us restless

Dm F Gsus4 G

It was just like a movie, it was just like a song

Bridge

C Em

When we were young

F G

When we were young

C Em

When we were young

F G

When we were young

Chorus

C Em F G

Let me photograph you in this light, in case it is the last time

C Em F G

That we might be exactly like we were before we realized

Am C/E F G

We were sad of getting old, it made us restless

Am C/E F Fm

Oh, I'm so mad I'm getting old, it makes me reckless

Dm F Gsus4 G

It was just like a movie, it was just like a song

C

When we were young*

