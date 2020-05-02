JAKARTA - Lagu When We Were Young merupakan single kedua dari album studio ketiga Adele, ‘25’ yang dirilisnya pada 22 Januari 2016. Lagu itu ditulisnya bersama Tobias Jesso Jr dan diproduseri oleh Ariel Rechtshaid.
Di Amerika Serikat, When We Were Young telah terjual 150.000 kopi digital dan menempati 10 besar tangga lagu di beberapa negara. Berikut lirik dan chord gitar lagu tersebut.
When We Were Young - Adele
Intro
Am Em F C/E
Dm C
Verse 1
Am Em F C/E
Everybody loves the things you do
Dm C
From the way you talk to the way you move
Am Em F C/E
Everybody here is watching you
Dm C C C/B
'Cause you feel like home, you're like a dream come true
Am Em F C/E
But if by chance you're here alone
Dm C C C/B
Can I have a moment before I go
Am Em F C/E
'Cause I've been by myself all night long
Dm Gsus4 G
Hoping you're someone I used to know
Pre-Chorus
F G
You look like a movie
Em F
You sound like a song
F G
My God this reminds me
Em G
Of when we were young
Chorus
C Em F G
Let me photograph you in this light, in case it is the last time
C Em F G
That we might be exactly like we were before we realized
Am C/E F Fm
We were sad of getting old, it made us restless
Dm F Gsus4 G
It was just like a movie, it was just like a song
Verse 2
Am Em F C/E
I was so scared to face my fears
Dm C C C/B
Cause nobody told me that you'd be here
Am Em F C/E
And I swear you moved overseas
Dm Gsus4 G
That's what you said when you left me
Pre-Chorus
F G
You still look like a movie
Em F
You still sound like a song
F G
My God this reminds me
Em G
Of when we were young
Chorus
C Em F G
Let me photograph you in this light, in case it is the last time
C Em F G
That we might be exactly like we were before we realized
Am C/E F Fm
We were sad of getting old, it made us restless
Dm F Gsus4 G
It was just like a movie, it was just like a song
Bridge
C Em
When we were young
F G
When we were young
C Em
When we were young
F G
When we were young
Chorus
C Em F G
Let me photograph you in this light, in case it is the last time
C Em F G
That we might be exactly like we were before we realized
Am C/E F G
We were sad of getting old, it made us restless
Am C/E F Fm
Oh, I'm so mad I'm getting old, it makes me reckless
Dm F Gsus4 G
It was just like a movie, it was just like a song
C
When we were young*
