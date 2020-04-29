nyalakan notifikasi untuk berita terbaru dari Okezone

Lirik dan Chord Gitar How Deep Is Your Love - Bee Gees

Adiyoga Priambodo, Jurnalis · Rabu 29 April 2020 22:45 WIB
https: img-z.okeinfo.net content 2020 04 29 619 2206916 lirik-dan-chord-gitar-how-deep-is-your-love-bee-gees-19UaD2ooUJ.jpg Bee Gees. (Foto: BBC)
JAKARTA - Bee Gees merilis How Deep is Your Love pada September 1977 yang kemudian menjadi soundtrack film Saturday Night Fever. Pada 24 Desember 1977, lagu itu berhasil memuncaki chart Billboard Hot 100 dan bertahan selama 17 minggu.

Sekitar 19 tahun kemudian, boy group Take That menyanyikan kembali lagu tersebut dan memasukkannya dalam album ‘Greatest Hits’ yang sempat menempati chart UK Singles selama 3 pekan. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu tersebut.

How Deep is Your Love - Bee Gees

 

Capo 1 

Intro

D Dmaj7 Gmaj7 G/A 

D Dmaj7 Gmaj7 G/A

Verse 1

D F#m7 G6

I know your eyes in the morning sun 

B7 Em7 F#7 A7 

I feel you touch me in the pouring rain 

D F#m7 Bm7 

And the moment that you wander far from me 

Em7 A7 

I wanna feel you in my arms again

Bridge

Gmaj7 F#m7 

Then you come to me on a summer breeze 

Em7 C9 

Keep me warm in your love, then you softly leave 

F#m7 G/A 

And it's me you need to show

Chorus

How deep is your love

Dmaj7 

How deep is your love, how deep is your love 

Gmaj7 Gm6 

I really mean to learn

D Am6 B7 

'Cause we're living in a world of fools, breaking us down 

Em7 Gm6 D 

When they all should let us be, we belong to you and me

Verse 2

F#m7 G6

I believe in you 

B7 Em7 F#7 A7 

You know the door to my very soul 

D F#m7 Bm7 

You're the light in my deepest darkest hour 

Em7 A7 

You're my saviour when I fall 

Gmaj7 F#m7 

And you may not think I care for you 

Em7 C9 

When you know down inside that I really do 

F#m7 G/A 

And it's me you need to show

Chorus

How deep is your love 

Dmaj7 

How deep is your love, how deep is your love 

Gmaj7 Gm6 

I really mean to learn 

D Am6 B7 

'Cause we're living in a world of fools, breaking us down 

Em7 Gm6 D 

When they all should let us be, we belong to you and me

Instrumental

D F#m7 G6 

B7 Em7 F#7 A7 

D F#m7 Bm7 

Em7 A7

Bridge

Gmaj7 F#m7 

Then you come to me on a summer breeze 

Em7 C9 

Keep me warm in your love, then you softly leave 

F#m7 G/A 

And it's me you need to show

Chorus

How deep is your love 

Dmaj7 

How deep is your love, how deep is your love 

Gmaj7 Gm6 

I really mean to learn 

D Am6 B7 

'Cause we're living in a world of fools, breaking us down 

Em7 Gm6 D 

When they all should let us be, we belong to you and me

Break

D F#m7 G/A

Chorus

D Dmaj7 

How deep is your love, how deep is your love 

Gmaj7 Gm6 

I really mean to learn 

D Am6 B7 

'Cause we're living in a world of fools, breaking us down 

Em7 Gm6 D G/A 

When they all should let us be, we belong to you and me

D Dmaj7 

How deep is your love, how deep is your love 

Gmaj7 Gm6 

I really mean to learn 

D Am6 B7 

'Cause we're living in a world of fools, breaking us down 

Em7 Gm6 D 

When they all should let us be, we belong to you and me*

