JAKARTA - Bee Gees merilis How Deep is Your Love pada September 1977 yang kemudian menjadi soundtrack film Saturday Night Fever. Pada 24 Desember 1977, lagu itu berhasil memuncaki chart Billboard Hot 100 dan bertahan selama 17 minggu.
Sekitar 19 tahun kemudian, boy group Take That menyanyikan kembali lagu tersebut dan memasukkannya dalam album ‘Greatest Hits’ yang sempat menempati chart UK Singles selama 3 pekan. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu tersebut.
How Deep is Your Love - Bee Gees
Capo 1
Intro
D Dmaj7 Gmaj7 G/A
D Dmaj7 Gmaj7 G/A
Verse 1
D F#m7 G6
I know your eyes in the morning sun
B7 Em7 F#7 A7
I feel you touch me in the pouring rain
D F#m7 Bm7
And the moment that you wander far from me
Em7 A7
I wanna feel you in my arms again
Bridge
Gmaj7 F#m7
Then you come to me on a summer breeze
Em7 C9
Keep me warm in your love, then you softly leave
F#m7 G/A
And it's me you need to show
Chorus
D
How deep is your love
Dmaj7
How deep is your love, how deep is your love
Gmaj7 Gm6
I really mean to learn
D Am6 B7
'Cause we're living in a world of fools, breaking us down
Em7 Gm6 D
When they all should let us be, we belong to you and me
Verse 2
F#m7 G6
I believe in you
B7 Em7 F#7 A7
You know the door to my very soul
D F#m7 Bm7
You're the light in my deepest darkest hour
Em7 A7
You're my saviour when I fall
Gmaj7 F#m7
And you may not think I care for you
Em7 C9
When you know down inside that I really do
F#m7 G/A
And it's me you need to show
Chorus
D
How deep is your love
Dmaj7
How deep is your love, how deep is your love
Gmaj7 Gm6
I really mean to learn
D Am6 B7
'Cause we're living in a world of fools, breaking us down
Em7 Gm6 D
When they all should let us be, we belong to you and me
Instrumental
D F#m7 G6
B7 Em7 F#7 A7
D F#m7 Bm7
Em7 A7
Bridge
Gmaj7 F#m7
Then you come to me on a summer breeze
Em7 C9
Keep me warm in your love, then you softly leave
F#m7 G/A
And it's me you need to show
Chorus
D
How deep is your love
Dmaj7
How deep is your love, how deep is your love
Gmaj7 Gm6
I really mean to learn
D Am6 B7
'Cause we're living in a world of fools, breaking us down
Em7 Gm6 D
When they all should let us be, we belong to you and me
Break
D F#m7 G/A
Chorus
D Dmaj7
How deep is your love, how deep is your love
Gmaj7 Gm6
I really mean to learn
D Am6 B7
'Cause we're living in a world of fools, breaking us down
Em7 Gm6 D G/A
When they all should let us be, we belong to you and me
D Dmaj7
How deep is your love, how deep is your love
Gmaj7 Gm6
I really mean to learn
D Am6 B7
'Cause we're living in a world of fools, breaking us down
Em7 Gm6 D
When they all should let us be, we belong to you and me*
(SIS)