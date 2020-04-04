JAKARTA - Pada 2 April 2020, DJ Steve Aoki resmi merilis lagu kolaborasinya dengan penyanyi Agnez Mo dan rapper Desiigner. Tak sekadar bernyanyi, Agnez juga memamerkan kepiawaiannya dalam ngerap.

GIRL - Steve Aoki feat Agnez Mo & Desiigner

[Intro: AGNEZ MO]

Yeah

Steve Aoki

Hey

[Chorus: AGNEZ MO]

Everybody loves a crazy girl

Loves a crazy girl

Never been to Heaven, but she'll take you there

(Hey, yeah, yeah)

Everybody loves a crazy girl

Loves a crazy girl

On another level, goddamn, she rare

(Hey, yeah, yeah, yeah)

[Verse 1: AGNEZ MO]

One shot, two shot, three shot, four

Straight up breakin' necks soon as she walk in the door

MexiCali tan with the feather tattoo

She don't give a damn 'bout somebody like you

Headshot, headshot, double-tap that

Round of applause for a bitch who clap back

Bossed little butterfly, best you never had

All natural, grade a

[Pre-Chorus: AGNEZ MO]

That bitch filet mignon

Don't treat the pussy wrong

When you wake up, she gone (She gone)

LAX to Hong Kong

That bitch filet mignon

Don't treat the pussy wrong

When you wake up, she gone (She gone)

LAX to Milan

[Chorus: AGNEZ MO]

Everybody loves a crazy girl

Loves a crazy girl

Never been to Heaven, but she'll take you there

(Hey, yeah, yeah)

Everybody loves a crazy girl

Loves a crazy girl

On another level, goddamn, she rare

(Hey, yeah, yeah, yeah)

[Verse 2: AGNEZ MO]

Jackpot, jackpot, lucky number seven

On a scale of one to ten, yeah, you know that girl's eleven

Brrr-brrr, when you hit her on the telly

She don't pick it up, boy, you peanut butter jelly

[Verse 3: Desiigner & AGNEZ MO]

I like crazy girls

Throw money on them girls

Take you 'round the world

You could be that girl

You know that I get it, huh

Money what I'm gettin', huh

Diamonds what I'm gettin', huh

VVS, they hittin'

I'm hittin' it from the back, huh

I feel like the Mack, huh

Drippin' on that Act', huh

Archin' in her back, huh

I be gettin' them racks, huh

Speakin' only that facts

Killers with me, don't ask

You'll get that wax

I got girls that's with me, huh

Crazy girls that's with me, huh

Hoes that come with me, huh

You be up in my Bentley, huh

Drivin' in my city

I be wearin' my white suit

Feelin' like I'm Diddy (Like I'm Diddy)

I-I-I-I could get her naked

She know that I made it

Playhouse in Vegas (Yeah)

I take her all the way up

Finger all in her butt

Belaire in that cup

Had the girl like "What?" (Girl like "What?")

[Pre-Chorus: AGNEZ MO]

That bitch filet mignon

Don't treat the pussy wrong

When you wake up, she gone (She gone)

LAX to Hong Kong

That bitch filet mignon

Don't treat the pussy wrong

When you wake up, she gone (She gone)

LAX to Milan

[Chorus: AGNEZ MO]

Everybody loves a crazy girl

Loves a crazy girl

Never been to Heaven, but she'll take you there

(Hey, yeah, yeah)

Everybody loves a crazy girl

Loves a crazy girl

On another level, goddamn, she rare

(Hey, yeah, yeah, yeah)

[Outro: Desiigner & AGNEZ MO]

Them crazy girls, oh, oh

All 'round the world, oh, oh

Oh, na-na-na, oh, oh

All magazines vibe

I like when she a lil ho, oh, oh (Yeah)

I will take her on the road, oh, oh (Everybody loves)

Anywhere she wanna go, oh, oh (Hey)

I love them crazy girls

