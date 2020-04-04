JAKARTA - Pada 2 April 2020, DJ Steve Aoki resmi merilis lagu kolaborasinya dengan penyanyi Agnez Mo dan rapper Desiigner. Tak sekadar bernyanyi, Agnez juga memamerkan kepiawaiannya dalam ngerap.
GIRL - Steve Aoki feat Agnez Mo & Desiigner
[Intro: AGNEZ MO]
Yeah
Steve Aoki
Hey
[Chorus: AGNEZ MO]
Everybody loves a crazy girl
Loves a crazy girl
Never been to Heaven, but she'll take you there
(Hey, yeah, yeah)
Everybody loves a crazy girl
Loves a crazy girl
On another level, goddamn, she rare
(Hey, yeah, yeah, yeah)
[Verse 1: AGNEZ MO]
One shot, two shot, three shot, four
Straight up breakin' necks soon as she walk in the door
MexiCali tan with the feather tattoo
She don't give a damn 'bout somebody like you
Headshot, headshot, double-tap that
Round of applause for a bitch who clap back
Bossed little butterfly, best you never had
All natural, grade a
[Pre-Chorus: AGNEZ MO]
That bitch filet mignon
Don't treat the pussy wrong
When you wake up, she gone (She gone)
LAX to Hong Kong
That bitch filet mignon
Don't treat the pussy wrong
When you wake up, she gone (She gone)
LAX to Milan
[Chorus: AGNEZ MO]
Everybody loves a crazy girl
Loves a crazy girl
Never been to Heaven, but she'll take you there
(Hey, yeah, yeah)
Everybody loves a crazy girl
Loves a crazy girl
On another level, goddamn, she rare
(Hey, yeah, yeah, yeah)
[Verse 2: AGNEZ MO]
Jackpot, jackpot, lucky number seven
On a scale of one to ten, yeah, you know that girl's eleven
Brrr-brrr, when you hit her on the telly
She don't pick it up, boy, you peanut butter jelly
[Verse 3: Desiigner & AGNEZ MO]
I like crazy girls
Throw money on them girls
Take you 'round the world
You could be that girl
You know that I get it, huh
Money what I'm gettin', huh
Diamonds what I'm gettin', huh
VVS, they hittin'
I'm hittin' it from the back, huh
I feel like the Mack, huh
Drippin' on that Act', huh
Archin' in her back, huh
I be gettin' them racks, huh
Speakin' only that facts
Killers with me, don't ask
You'll get that wax
I got girls that's with me, huh
Crazy girls that's with me, huh
Hoes that come with me, huh
You be up in my Bentley, huh
Drivin' in my city
I be wearin' my white suit
Feelin' like I'm Diddy (Like I'm Diddy)
I-I-I-I could get her naked
She know that I made it
Playhouse in Vegas (Yeah)
I take her all the way up
Finger all in her butt
Belaire in that cup
Had the girl like "What?" (Girl like "What?")
[Pre-Chorus: AGNEZ MO]
That bitch filet mignon
Don't treat the pussy wrong
When you wake up, she gone (She gone)
LAX to Hong Kong
That bitch filet mignon
Don't treat the pussy wrong
When you wake up, she gone (She gone)
LAX to Milan
[Chorus: AGNEZ MO]
Everybody loves a crazy girl
Loves a crazy girl
Never been to Heaven, but she'll take you there
(Hey, yeah, yeah)
Everybody loves a crazy girl
Loves a crazy girl
On another level, goddamn, she rare
(Hey, yeah, yeah, yeah)
[Outro: Desiigner & AGNEZ MO]
Them crazy girls, oh, oh
All 'round the world, oh, oh
Oh, na-na-na, oh, oh
All magazines vibe
I like when she a lil ho, oh, oh (Yeah)
I will take her on the road, oh, oh (Everybody loves)
Anywhere she wanna go, oh, oh (Hey)
I love them crazy girls
(SIS)