JAKARTA - Lagu Fix You dipopulerkan oleh Coldplay pada tahun 2005. Lagu bergenre Rock alternatif ini masuk di dalam album X&Y.

Lagu Fix You ini merupakan single kedua dari album X&Y dan mampu menduduki posisi nomor 4 di UK Singles Chart, serta menduduki nomor 18 di Billboard Hot Modern Rock Tracks Amerika Serikat.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Fix You - Coldplay:

Intro: C Em Am G (x 2)

(*)

C Em Am G

When you try your best, but you don't succeed

C Em Am G

When you get what you want, but not what you need

C Em Am G

When you feel so tired, but you can't sleep

C Em Am G

Stuck in reverse

(**)

C Em Am G

And the tears come streaming down your face

C Em Am G

When you lose something you can't replace

C Em Am G

When you love someone, but it goes to waste

C Em Am G

Could it be worse?

Chorus :

F C G F

Lights will guide you home

C G F

And ignite your bones

C G

And I will try to fix you

C Em Am G (x 2)

(***)

C Em Am G

And high up above or down below

C Em Am G

When you're too in love to let it go

C Em Am G

But if you never try you'll never know

C Em Am G

Just what you're worth

Chorus :

F C G F

Lights will guide you home

C G F

And ignite your bones

C G

And I will try to fix you

Intro 2 :

C Em Am G (x 2)

C F C G

Am F C G (x 2)

Tag :

C F

Tears stream, down on your face

C G

When you lose something you cannot replace

Am F

Tears stream, down on your face

C G

And I...

C F

Tears stream, down on your face

C G

When you lose something you cannot replace

A F

Tears stream, down on your face

C G

And I...

Chorus:

F C G F

Lights will guide you home

C G F

And ignite your bones

C G

And I will try to fix you

