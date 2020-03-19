JAKARTA - Lagu Yellow dipopulerkan oleh Coldplay pada tahun 2000. Lagu bergenre pop ini sempat masuk nominasi di beberapa ajang penghargaan di antaranya MTV Video Music Award untuk artis baru terbaik pada 2001 dan nominasi Grammy Award untuk Lagu Rock Terbaik.

Berikut Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Yellow - Coldplay:

Intro: B--

B - F# - E - B

B

Look at the stars

F#

Look how they shine for you

E

And everything you do

B-

Yeah they were all yellow

I came along

F#

I wrote a song for you

E

And all the things you do

B-

And it was called yellow

F#

So then i took my turn

E

Oh what a thing to've done

B- Bsus

And it was all yellow

CHORUS:

E F#

You're skin

E

Oh yeah you're skin and bone

F# E

Turning in to something beautiful

F#

And you know, you know i love you so

E-

You know i love you so

Interlude: B - F# - E - B

I swam across

I jumped across for you

Oh what a thing to do

'Cause you were all yellow

I drew a line

I drew a line for you

Oh what a thing to do

And it was all yellow

CHORUS:

You're skin

Oh yeah you're skin and bones

Turning in to something beautiful

And you know, for you i bleed myself

trying

For you i bleed myself trying

Interlude: B - F# - E - B -

It's true

F#

Look how they shine for you

E

Look how they shine for you

B-

Look how they shine for

F#

Look how they shine for you

E

Look how they shine for you

B

Look how they shine

B

Look at the stars

F#m

Look how they shine for you

E

And all the things you do

